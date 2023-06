Johnny Johnson Published 2:42 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

Johnny Johnson

Johnny Ray Johnson, of South Point, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Lilly Johnson.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, with his nephew, Robbie Brown, officiating.

Visitation will be held an hour before the service.

Condolences can be expressed at ehallfunealhome.com.