Linda Minor Published 11:30 am Monday, June 5, 2023

Linda M. Minor, 89, of Proctorville, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at home.

She is survived by her husband, Charles A. Minor.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.