Shirley Moore Published 8:45 am Monday, June 5, 2023

Shirley Moore

Feb. 5, 1946–May 31, 2023

Shirley M. Moore, 77, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 31, 2023. at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born Feb. 5, 1946, the daughter of the late Fredrick and Maria (Goody) Harbolt.

Shirley was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, James Moore, who passed away on Sept. 7, 2021.

Shirley was a graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School in Coal Grove and was of the Baptist Faith.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Lenora Carmon and Helen DeFrancis; and three brothers, Fred Harbolt, Clarence E. Harbolt and Alfred Harbolt.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Norma (Ralph) Sprouse, of Columbus; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton, with Rev. Wesley Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com to offer condolences to the family.