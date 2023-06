Thomas Cantrell Published 8:44 am Monday, June 5, 2023

Thomas Cantrell

Thomas Conley Cantrell, 76, of Chesapeake, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny Cantrell.

A graveside service was Sunday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.