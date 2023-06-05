Tuesday night concerts return with She & I Band, McNurlin to perform next week Published 9:33 am Monday, June 5, 2023

The Tuesday Night Ironton Concert Series kicks off for the summer this week with a performance by She & I Band.

“Dave Jaquez and Charlene Jaquez came to the area from Texas. Charlene sang around the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and with local Texas oprys,” said said Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive. “And Dave has many years of professional experience with both Nashville and Texas based artists. Add bassist Gene Pack, drummer Bobby Page, and recent addition keyboardist Gary Higginbotham and you get the Tri-State’s best harmonies and an unforgettable musical experience.”

Next Tuesday’s performer will be the Beatnik Cowboy himself, Rob McNurlin.

This year’s concert sponsors are Phillips Funeral Home, Glockner dealerships, Perry Distributors, The Shakery, Melini’s Ristorante, Ironton Council for the Arts, The Armory Smoke House, Patties and Pints, Gold Street Auto Repair, J&J Maintenance, Appalachian Mechanical, Holliday Inn Express, Marriott TownPlace, ServPro of Scioto and West Law. Co., Ohio Valley Bank, Portable Solutions.