Virginia Estep

Virginia H. Estep, 85, of Willow Wood, died June 4, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton, with Pastor David Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Wilgus Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.