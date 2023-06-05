Virginia Estep

Published 12:55 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

By Obituaries

Virginia Estep

Virginia H. Estep, 85, of Willow Wood, died June 4, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton, with Pastor David Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Wilgus Fairview Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.

More Obituaries

Johnny Johnson

Linda Minor

Ralph Hamlin

Billy Whitley

Print Article

  • Polls

    What was your favorite part of the this year's Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections