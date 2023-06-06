2023 Southeast Ohio Softball Coaches All-District Teams
Published 12:56 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Southeast Ohio Softball Coaches
2023 All-District Teams
Division 1
First Team
Aislynn Slack, Logan Jr.
Mikayla Spaulding, Chillicothe Sr.
Player of the Year
Aislynn Slack, Logan
Coach of the Year
Jim Huntsberger, Logan
Second Team
Meghan Spencer, Logan Sr.
Julie LeMaster, Chillicothe Sr.
Honorable Mention
Morgan Webb, Chillicothe Jr.
Vivian Morgan, Chillicothe Fr.
CeCe Klum, Logan Sr.
Alyssa Hill, Logan Fr.
Division 2
First Team
Cara Cooper, Circleville Sr.
Cora Hall, Sheridan So.
Cam Spruell, Hillsboro So.
Sadie Binkley, Logan Elm Fr.
Alexis Book, Unioto Jr.
Olivia Banks, Athens Sr.
Serenity Taylor, Jackson Fr.
Avery Mueller, Sheridan Jr.
Hannah Hull, Unioto Jr.
Chandler Hayes, Circleville Sr.
Leah Lovett, McClain Fr.
Ashleigh James, Athens Sr.
Kaylee Salyer, Fairland Jr.
Gabby McConnell, Circleville Jr.
Kinsey Gilliland, Hillsboro Sr.
Abby Wilson, New Lexington Jr.
Lexi Smith, Waverly Fr.
Bailee Toadvine, Athens Sr.
Player of the Year
Cara Cooper, Circleville
Coach of the Year
Rob Hull, Unioto
Second Team
Maddie Wright, Jackson Fr.
Jenna Brown, Fairfield Union Jr.
Ava Angel, Gallipolis Fr.
Jordan Zinn, Vinton County So.
Megan Miller, Unioto Jr.
Delaney Thomas, Miami Trace Sr.
Jenna Harrison, Gallipolis Sr.
Addison Grosse, Sheridan Jr.
Katie Dehart, Fairland So.
Lilly Shawn, Wash. C.H. Jr.
Lindsey Vanhoose, Logan Elm Jr.
Morgan Daniels, Unioto Jr.
Kaylee Morris, Warren Sr.
Eowyn Brown, Hillsboro Jr.
Halley Reveal, Hillsboro Jr.
Kateyanne Walburn, Athens Sr.
Jackie Clifton, Logan Elm Sr.
Honorable Mention
Marian Johnson, Warren Fr.
Mya Miller, Warren Jr.
Lexis Ely, Miami Trace Sr.
Ella McCarty, Miami Trace Fr.
Ella Michael, Circleville Jr.
Kylie Fink, New Lexington Jr.
Jayden Allen, New Lexington Sr.
Soraya Taylor, New Lexington Sr.
Addy Burke, Gallipolis Sr.
Kenzie Wise, McClain So.
Gracie Peters, Vinton County Sr.
Meredith Jarvis, Logan Elm Sr.
Madison Haithcock, Wash. C.H. Sr.
Faith Thornsbery, Waverly Jr.
Machelle Stewart, Waverly Jr.
Ally Shepherd, Fairland So.
Katie Pruitt, Fairland Sr.
Bryn Denny Jackson So.
Adelyn Wolfe, Fairfield Union So.
Kayle Enswiler, Fairfield Union So.
Montana O’Brien, Sheridan Sr.
Harley Peabody, McClain Jr.
Brianne Cummings, McClain Fr.
Makayla Wyant, Jackson Sr.
—————
Division 3
First Team
Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg Sr.
Sydney McDermott, Ports. West Sr.
Sky Zimmerman, South Webster Jr.
Catie Boggs, Wheelersburg So.
Hannah Potts, Wellston So.
Kiera Williams, Adena Jr.
Graycie Brammer, Ironton Jr.
Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth Jr.
Emily Moore, Ports. West Jr.
Lexi Scott, Zane Trace Sr.
Maddie Childers, Wellston Fr.
And Jo Howard, Wheelersburg Jr.
Olivia Dumm, Westball Sr.
Ashlee Spence, South Webster Jr.
Karlee Gillispie, Rock Hill Jr.
Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth Jr.
Brooklyn Hawes, Northwest Jr.
Lily Dugan, Meigs. Sr.
Greenlee Bossert, Adens Sr.
Erin Richendollar, Southeastern Se.
Makayla Carmichael, Belpre So.
Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove Jr.
Player of the Year
Macee Easton, Wheelersburg
Coach of the Year
Teresa Ruby, Wheelersburg
Second Team
Jobey Hattan, Fairifeld So.
Abbie Holenbough, River Valley Jr.
Kahmil Martin, Ironton So.
Makayla Cook, Westfall Sr.
Mollyann Runyon, Northwest So.
Addi Lute, Minford Jr.
Abby Riffle, Nelsonville-York Sr.
Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West Jr.
Brynn Lundell, Crooksville So.
Morgan Clark, Chesapeake Sr.
Grace Wireman, Southeastern Sr.
Noel Barnhill, Lynchburg-Clay Fr.
Savanna Bushotz, Huntington So.
Kayla Hardnall, Alexander Fr.
Katie Ankron, Portsmouth Fr.
Kimrie Staley, South Point Sr.
Bella Roush, Meigs Fr.
Carlee Garrison, North Adams Fr.
Sonni Nelson, Crooksville Jr.
Addi Claxon, South Webster Fr.
Riley Bradley, River Valley Sr.
Gracey McCullough, Zane Trace Sr.
Honorable Mention
Haley Meyers, Wheelersburg Jr.
Maddie Boren, Portsmouth Fr.
Sydney Sanders, Fairfield Sr.
Riley Quickle, Fairfield Fr.
Aly Fisher, Southeastern Sr.
Alli Stidham, South Point So.
Jaidyn Malone, South Point So.
Abby Guffey, Zane Trace Jr.
Rylee Chamberlain, Crooksville So.
Gracie Peck, Crooksville Jr.
Delana Landefeld, Westfall, Jr.
Leah McCloskey, Huntington So.
Makynlee Federal Hocking Sr.
Lillian Crow, Federal Hocking Sr.
Dani Rymer, Federal Hocking Sr.
Katelyn Miller, Federal Hocking Jr.
Maggie Johnson, Belpre Sr.
Allison Kilgour, Wellston Jr.
Jasmine Mobler, Wellston Sr.
McKenna Brown, Chesapeake Jr.
Paige Evans, North Adams Fr,
Bryn McClain, Lynchburg-Clay Jr.
Caitlyn Collins, Lynchburg-Clay Fr.
Angel Hundley, Chesapeake So.
Addison Maynard, Chesapeake Fr.
Rylee Black, Coal Grove So.
Bella Sorbilli, Ironton Jr.
Olivia Wright, North Adams Sr.
Kari Tumbleson, North Adams Fr.
Aubrey Ferguson, Ironton So.
Shay Matney, Rock Hill Sr.
Charlie Long, Rock Hill So.
Miranda Johnson, Minford Jr.
Emma Garrison, Adena Jr.
Faith Miller, Fairfield Sr.
Alayna Butler, Zane Trace Sr.
Emily Fosger, Nelsonville-York So,
Alley Fisher, Southeastern Fr.
Lauren Reduley, Northwest Jr.
Madi Puckett, Northwest Jr.
Savanah White, River Valley Jr.
Aubry Newell, River Valley Fr.
Kaitlin Bush, Belpre Sr.
Carissa Sprigg, Belpre Sr.
Bella Claxon, South Webster Jr.
Mackenzie Paugh, Huntington Fr.
Kaylor Picklesimer, Ports. West Jr.
Dylan Wright, Meigs Jr.
Abbie Fife, Meigs Sr.
Jordyn Dale, Coal Grove Sr.
Joey Neal, Minford So.
—————
Division 4
First Team
Gwen Sparks, Ports. Notre Dame Jr.
Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley Jr.
Kari Carney, Waterford Sr.
Brenna Tibbs, Symmes Valley Fr.
Rylie Young, Manchester So.
Kass Chaney, Southern Jr.
Jayden Agriesti, Miller Jr.
Kendall Ford, Ports. Notre Dame Jr.
Emma Putman, Eastern Meigs So.
Emilee Applegate, Manchester Sr.
Megan Nickell, Beaver Eastern Jr.
Kameyl Carter, Manchester Sr.
Cadence Carroll, Peebles Jr.
Sarah Cassidy, Portsmouth Clay So.
Sophia Stauffer, Paint Valley So.
Ella Carelton, Eastern Meigs Sr.
Joelle Richards, Trimble Sr.
Bri Hill, Whiteoak Jr.
Player of the Year
Gwen Sparks, Ports. Notre Dame
Coach of the Year
Mathias Applegate, Manchester
Second Team
Megan Whitley, Western So.
Emma Brown, Green Fr.
Taylor Roberts, Southern Fr.
Bela Stauffer, Paint Valley Sr.
Laykyn Jones, Waterford Jr.
Shey Johnson, Sciotoville East Fr.
Olivia Dishon, Miller Sr.
Libby Kelly, Ports. Notre Dame Sr.
Dafney Clary, South Gallia Sr.
Lauren Smith, Southern Jr.
Savannah Mart, Symmes Valley Jr.
Julie Durst, Eastern Meigs Sr.
Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston Sr.
Kennedy Kittle, Trimble Jr.
Lindsay Freeman, Symmes Valley Fr.
Jadelyn Lawson, New Boston Jr.
Payton Davis, Peebles Jr.
Marlo Norris, Southern So.
Honorable Mention
Shea Rawlins, Portsmouth Clay Jr.
Charlie Shafer, Trimble So.
Hope Reed, Eastern Meigs Jr.
Bree Hicks, Ports. Notre Dame So.
Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak Jr.
Molly McMullen, Whiteoak Jr.
Lily McFarland, Peebles Sr.
Jenna Campbell, Manchester Jr.
Hannah Feltz, Beaver Eastern Jr.
Finley May, Western Jr.
Kenos Ferneau, Western Sr.
Cassie Williams, New Boston Jr.
Ryleigh McDavid, Green Jr.
Kiley Mcintyre, Green Sr.
Heaven Mattingly, Green Jr.
Alyssa Waugh, South Gallia Fr.
Bailey Guido, Sciotoville East So.
Adrianna Hufferd, East Jr.
Karleigh Lennox, East Jr.
Sophie Huffman, Waterford Jr.
Leah Ryan, Waterford, Jr.
Adrienna Whitley, Portsmouth Clay Sr.
Amadea Everman, Portsmouth Clay Sr.