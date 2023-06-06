Cornelia Laber Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Cornelia Laber

Aug. 23, 1948–June 5, 2023

Cornelia Sue Laber, of Ironton, died in the earliest hours of Monday, June 5, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus, after a brief illness.

She was 74 years old.

A graduate of Saint Joseph Central High School and Ohio University.

Cornelia was a teacher for many years at various Ironton Schools.

A devout Catholic, Cornelia was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church.

She was inspired by the words and deeds of many Catholic figures, particularly Saint Francis of Assisi, Mother Theresa and Padre Pio.

But she maintained no pretense and possessed no ego.

Cornelia’s life was animated by grace – a genuine desire to treat every person with compassion, sympathy, and concern. And to serve.

She asked for nothing in return.

Cornelia spent the second act of her life ministering to those in need.

She was involved for years in local food pantries, attended to the infirm at nursing homes – administering the Eucharist and arranging for the celebration of Mass – and acted as personal steward, even at times caretaker, for many people in times of struggle, including family and friends.

Some people would take advantage of her generosity, and she knew it. But she did not care.

She was thoroughly unconcerned with herself.

Cornelia was born on Aug. 23, 1948, the oldest child of the late Ralph and Patricia Laber.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard and John David Laber; and sister, Theresa Kline.

Sue is survived by her brother Christopher Laber; sister-in-law, Jane Laber; brother-in-law, David Kline; and six nephews and two nieces. All of them grateful.

Burial of Christian Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Church, 905 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Father Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Laber family.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.