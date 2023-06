Gerald Martin Published 9:37 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Gerald Martin

Gerald Wayne Martin, 91, of Ironton, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

VFW Post 8850 will provide military honors at the graveside.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.