Letter to the editor: Propane has advantages for fleet operations Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

I am writing to shed light on a sustainable and cost-effective alternative that has proven its worth in the transportation industry: propane autogas.

With the growing concerns surrounding greenhouse gas emissions, volatile fuel prices, and the need for energy independence, propane autogas has emerged as a reliable solution for fleet operators. By transitioning to this clean-burning fuel, fleets can enjoy numerous benefits, from environmental stewardship to substantial cost savings.

First and foremost, propane autogas significantly reduces emissions, making it an ideal choice for organizations committed to sustainability. Propane combustion emits fewer greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides, compared to traditional gasoline and diesel. According to the Propane Education & Research Council, propane autogas vehicles produce up to 20 percent less carbon dioxide and 60 percent less carbon monoxide than gasoline-powered vehicles. Additionally, propane autogas engines emit less particulate matter, reducing the risk of respiratory ailments and improving air quality in our communities.

Furthermore, fleet operators embracing propane autogas can enjoy significant cost savings. Propane autogas generally costs less than gasoline or diesel, leading to immediate fuel cost reductions. The price stability of propane, which is less affected by geopolitical tensions, provides stability in budgeting and helps fleet managers better forecast their expenses. Moreover, the maintenance requirements for propane autogas vehicles are generally lower than those of traditional fuel vehicles, resulting in reduced downtime and repair costs for fleet operators.

Propane autogas also plays a vital role in reducing our nation’s reliance on imported oil. By embracing this domestically produced fuel, fleet operators contribute to enhancing energy independence and reducing our vulnerability to international fuel price fluctuations. The abundant supply of propane in the United States ensures a secure and reliable fuel source for fleet operations, reducing the uncertainties associated with imported petroleum products.

Moreover, propane autogas vehicles offer fleet operators a pathway to compliance with increasingly stringent environmental regulations. Many cities and states are enacting emissions reduction targets and implementing measures to promote cleaner transportation. By adopting propane autogas, fleet operators can proactively align themselves with these regulations, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

In conclusion, propane autogas presents a compelling solution for fleet operators looking to simultaneously reduce emissions, lower costs, and enhance operational efficiency.

Its environmental benefits, cost savings, and extensive refueling infrastructure make it a viable and attractive alternative to traditional fuels. As we strive for a cleaner and more sustainable future, let us embrace propane autogas as a viable fuel choice for fleets, paving the way toward a greener transportation sector.

Nathan Davis

Marketing manager, Arrick’s Propane