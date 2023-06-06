Ohio honors dads during “June is Responsible Fatherhood Month” Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

COLUMBUS –The Ohio Commission on Fatherhood is inviting Ohio fathers and father figures to take advantage of events and programs across the state designed to strengthen their relationships with their children during “June is Responsible Fatherhood Month.”

“Good fathering throughout childhood contributes to emotional security,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “It also has overwhelming positive psychological and economic benefits for children, families, communities, our state, and our nation.”

Public fatherhood events are scheduled in Ashtabula, Butler, Cuyahoga, Fairfield, Franklin, Geauga, Knox, Lake, Lucas, Montgomery, Perry, Richland, Stark and Union counties. For a complete list, visit https://fatherhood.ohio.gov/fatherhood-programs.

In addition, the website contains links to parenting resources Fathering in 15 and WorldReader, as well as a new version of Triple P Online (TPOL) just for dads.

“We are so proud to offer these resources to dads in Ohio because we see the differences they make,” said Commission on Fatherhood executive director Kimberly Dent. “We know that youth are two times less likely to suffer from obesity, and those with academic challenges are two times less likely to drop out of high school when their dads are present, involved, and engaged in their lives.”

In the “June is Responsible Fatherhood Month” proclamation, DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted urged all Ohioans to honor fathers and thank them for their vital parental role.