Athens youth baseball league announces tournament info Published 9:17 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

SOFTBALL

The Athens Sandlot softball league will host a girls fast pitch softball tournament for ages 12U,10U and 8U.

“Thunder in the Valley” on June 16-18. All teams guaranteed four games. Entry fee 300.00. Contact Julie Sparhawk, 740.707.6490, sparhawk@ohio.edu.

For more information and to view our major league replica fields, Fenway, Polo Grounds, Jacobs Field and more visit our web site www.athenssandlottournaments.com.

BASEBLL

The Athens Sandlot Baseball League will host a 16U baseball tournament June 30 through July 2. The tournament will be pool play.

Entry fee $500.00 and the first eight paid teams will be reserved a spot. Contact David Cornwell, 740.707.1813, cornwellmessina@msn.com.

The Athens Sandlot Baseball League will host a 14U baseball tournament (60’ mound and 90’ bases) July 14-16. The tournament will be pool play. Entry fee $400.00 and the first 8 paid teams will be reserved a spot. Contact Chris Wise, 304.771.3918 or cwise7@gmail.com.

The Athens Sandlot Baseball League will host a 13U baseball tournament (54’ mound and 80’ bases) July 14-16. The tournament will be pool play. Entry fee $400.00 and the first 8 paid teams will be reserved a spot. Contact Chris Wise, 304.771.3918 or cwise7@gmail.com.

The Athens Sandlot Baseball League will host an 11-12 year old baseball tournament (50’

mound and 70’ bases) June 30 through July 2. The tournament will be pool play. Entry fee

$300.00 and the first 16 paid teams will be reserved a spot.

Contact Scott Cottrill 740.823.2595 or titan102577@yahoo.com.

The Athens Sandlot Baseball League will host a 9-10 year old baseball tournament July 7-9. The tournament will be pool play. Entry fee $300.00 and the first 16 paid teams will be reserved a spot.

Contact Justin Carr, 419.438.4779 or jcarrpt@gmail.com.

The Athens Sandlot Baseball League will host a 7-8 year old coach pitch baseball

tournament July 14-16. The tournament will be pool play. Entry fee $300.00 and the first 16 paid teams will be reserved a spot.

Contact Joe Reeves, 740.541.2891 or britneyreeves1986@gmail.com.

