EDITORIAL: Get out and have some fun Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Summer is in full effect and it is the time to get out of the house and have some fun.

Lawrence County has a lot to offer everyone. We have the Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival on Saturday with a full slate of music from some of the best musical acts in the region for the small price of five dollars.

And Ironton Alive is once again having its free Tuesday Night Concert series at 6:30 p.m. at the Ironton Farmers Market Square, on Second Street in downtown Ironton.

And of course, Lawrence County has Wayne National Forest which offers everything from camping to fishing to hiking to swimming.

There are plenty more of events coming up with the Fourth of July and the big one for the county kicks off in early July.

The Lawrence County Fair will run from July 9-16 at the county fairground in Rome Township.

The event will feature amusement rides, food vendors and grandstand acts like the Cincinnati Circus and truck pulls.

But its main focus is the hundreds of youth in 4-H and FFA programs who will present the results of their hard work on animal projects.

Attendence at the fair helps to support these programs, which instill many values in the region’s youth.

So, let’s get out of the house and see our friends and neighbors in the real world, not on social media. We have a lot to talk about.