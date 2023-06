McLain’s walkoff RBI single caps Reds rally to beat Dodgers, 9-8 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt McLain’s single to deep center field highlighted a three-run comeback in the ninth inning as the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-8 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 8-6 with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Cincinnati loaded the bases against reliever Caleb Ferguson. Ferguson walked Curt Casali, scoring Spencer Steel and cutting the deficit to ta run. Jake Fraley was hit by a pitch, scoring T.J. Hopkins and tying the game at 8.

Ferguson (3-1) was pulled for Shelby Miller. McLain then singled over the head of Jason Heyward in center field to score Stuart Fairchild and snap Cincinnati’s nine-game losing streak against the Dodgers.

McLain finished with three singles for the Reds (28-33), who hadn’t beaten Los Angeles (35-26) since Sept. 17, 2021. Eduardo Salazar (1-0) earned the win, striking out two in an inning of relief.

Cincinnati slugger Elly De La Cruz, ranked as the game’s third-best prospect according to Baseball America, made his major league debut. The 21-year-old batted cleanup and finished with a hit, two walks and a run scored in three at-bats.

Mookie Betts led off the game with a ground ball right at De La Cruz down the third-base line. Betts stood at first with a base hit after De La Cruz was unable to snag it.

Betts scored two batters later on a double by Max Muncy. Betts jump-started a three-run first for the Dodgers, who were looking to rebound after dropping two games of a three-game set at home against the New York Yankees over the weekend.

Cincinnati countered with three runs in the bottom half of the first. Fraley and McLain had back-to-back singles and Jonathan India hit a fly ball to Betts in right. The out set up runners on the corners for De La Cruz.

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin tossed a curveball low and inside to De La Cruz, who nearly came out of his shoes for strike one. The 6-foot-5 slugger then settled in and drew a six-pitch walk to load the bases for Steer. Gonsolin plunked Steer to bring home Cincinnati’s first run, and then Tyler Stephenson brought home both McLain and De La Cruz on a line drive single to center field.

The game remained tied at 3 in the third when De La Cruz hit a stand-up double, but he was stranded.

Los Angeles took a 4-3 lead in the fourth when J.D. Martinez hit a solo homer, his 15th of the season.

Reds starter Luke Weaver was pulled in favor of reliever Alex Young after allowing the four runs on six hits and walking Betts to load the bases. Freddie Freeman then tagged Young his second grand slam of the season and the fifth of his career.

Despite the loss, the Dodgers are still 16-5 in their last 21 games against Cincinnati.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (hamstring) threw two innings of live batting practice and two more innings in the bullpen. Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Urías to start Sunday in Philadelphia. Urías has not pitched since being placed on the 10-day injured list May 21.

Reds: LF Nick Senzel (right knee soreness) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday. Manager David Bell said he thinks it will only be a “quick stint.” “We think 10 days will calm it down and get him through the rest of the year,” he said.

UP NEXT

Thr Dodgers and Reds will be back at it Wednesday night. RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.54 ERA) is scheduled to start for Los Angeles, while LHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 4.29 ERA) will get the ball for Cincinnati.

Los Angeles Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 3 2 1 0 Fraley rf 5 2 2 1 Freeman 1b 4 2 1 4 McLain ss 6 1 3 1 Smith c 4 0 0 0 India 2b 5 1 2 1 Muncy 3b 4 1 1 1 De La Cruz 3b 3 1 1 0 Taylor 3b 1 0 0 0 Steer lf 2 2 1 1 Martinez dh 3 1 1 2 Stephenson dh 5 0 3 2 Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 Hopkins pr 0 1 0 0 Heyward cf 4 1 1 0 Newman 1b 5 0 0 0 Vargas 2b 3 0 1 0 Fairchild cf 3 1 1 1 Rojas ss 4 1 1 0 Maile c 3 0 0 0 Benson ph 1 0 1 0 Casali c 0 0 0 1 Totals 34 8 8 8 Totals 38 9 14 8

Los Angeles 300 500 000 — 8 Cincinnati 300 011 103 — 9

E–Muncy (7), Heyward (2). DP–Los Angeles 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB–Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 13. 2B–Muncy (5), De La Cruz (1). HR–Martinez (15), Freeman (11). SB–Vargas (3). SF–Martinez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Gonsolin 5 5 4 3 3 5 Almonte 1 3 1 1 1 0 Graterol H,7 1 4 1 1 0 0 Phillips H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ferguson L,3-1 BS,2-3 1-3 1 3 3 3 0 S.Miller 0 1 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati Weaver 3 2-3 6 7 7 2 4 Young 1 2-3 1 1 1 3 0 Cruz 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Gibaut 1 1 0 0 0 2 Salazar W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

S.Miller pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP–Gonsolin (Steer), Ferguson (Fraley).

Umpires–Home, Carlos Torres; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T–3:06. A–22,602 (43,891).