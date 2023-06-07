Ratliff named president-elect of state nursing organization Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Blair wins nurse educator award

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College nursing faculty recently attended the 19th annual Kentucky League for Nursing (KLN) conference in Louisville.

According to their website, KLN “supports and implements the mission of the National League for Nursing to promote excellence in Nursing Education to build a strong and diverse workforce to advance the health of our nation and the global community.”

The organization was incorporated in 1955.

“Attending this conference every year for me renews my love for nursing education. I get to network with nurse educators across the state and learn new and better ways to teach nursing students which hopefully improves their chances for success,” said Terri Ratliff, Nursing Program administrator.

She added, “Through our attendance we are able to stay current not only with best practice, but regulations and standards established by the Kentucky Board of Nursing and the National Council for State Boards of Nursing. The licensing exam for practical and registered nursing graduates has changed significantly and it is important for our faculty to stay on top of those changes and incorporate teaching and assessment methods in our work so that our students can pass their licensing exam and be amazing nurses for patients in our community, across the state and country.”

During the conference, Ratliff was named president-elect of the organization. After serving her two-year term as President-Elect, she will assume the role of president.

The president and president-elect oversee meetings of the KLN Board of Directors, which Ratliff has served on since 2020. The Board of Directors ensures the by-laws of the National League for nurses are followed and help plan professional development opportunities for nurse educators and students in the state.

ACTC faculty member Kathy Blair received the Jo Ann M. Wever Award for Excellence in Nursing Education during the conference.

Blair recently announced her upcoming retirement from ACTC, but will continue educating nursing students as an adjunct instructor.

“We are sad to see Kathy retire, but also very happy for her,” said Ratliff. “She has grown as a nurse educator so much over the past few years and excels at teaching all of our nursing students in their mental health courses. She is compassionate and kind and she is one of the biggest cheerleaders for students and our nursing faculty. She will be greatly missed, but we are happy she has chosen to continue teaching for us in the role of adjunct nursing instructor.”

For more information about ACTC’s nursing programs, visit ashland.kctcs.edu.