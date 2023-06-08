Marshall-East Carolina kickoff 4 p.m. on ESPN
Published 9:56 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023
By GRANT TRAYLOR
Marshall Athletics
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Game-time for Marshall Football’s Sept. 9 contest at East Carolina has been set for 4 p.m., ESPN and the American Athletic Conference released on Thursday.
That Sept. 9 matchup between two storied rivals will be broadcast on ESPNU from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.
Tickets for the East Carolina game will become available through the Marshall ticket office at a later date.
To date, three of Marshall’s 12 football games have times set: the Sept. 2 season opener against Albany (6 p.m.), the Sept. 9 contest at East Carolina (4 p.m.) and the Oct. 19 contest against James Madison (7 p.m.)
The contest announcement also gives Marshall its second confirmed national broadcast, joining the Thursday night contest against James Madison on Oct. 19, which will be a 7 p.m. broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.
2023 Herd Football Schedule
Sept. 2 Albany, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 9 at East Carolina, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sept. 23 Virginia Tech, TBD
Sept. 30 Old Dominion, TBD
Oct. 7 at N.C. State, TBD
Oct. 14 at Georgia State, TBD
Oct. 19 James Madison, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Oct. 28 at Coastal Carolina, TBD
Nov. 4 at App State, TBD
Nov. 11 Georgia Southern, TBD
Nov. 18 at South Alabama, TBD
Nov. 25 Arkansas State, TBD