Reds Heads Kids Club offers items, tickets Published 9:55 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

CINCINNATI — It’s officially summertime and it’s never too late to join the best fan club in Reds Country.

The Cincinnati Reds invited young Reds fans to join Reds Heads Kids Club for exclusive experiences, a backpack and jersey, collectible trading pins, free Reds tickets and access to members only activities.

Exclusive experiences include Meet A Player Sessions where you can be a part of a brief Q&A with a Reds player and receive a pre-signed photo of the player.

Other experiences include batting practice viewing, an on-field parade and run the bases where Reds Heads members receive line priority.

2023 Reds Heads Membership includes:

NEW Reds Heads Backpack

NEW Reds Heads Jersey

2 FREE Reds Tickets*

Exclusive Johnathan India Bobblehead presented by PNC

2023 Scorebook, Lanyard & Membership Card

Members-only activities

Set of collectible trading pins

Meet a player sessions are June 20 and July 19, run the bases June 25 and batting practice viewing July 14.

More than $100 value in great offers from our friends at the Cincinnati Zoo, Graeter’s, CollegeAdvantage, Skyline Chili, Frisch’s Big Boy, Buffalo Wings & Rings, Cincinnati Museum Center and more.