Grayson Gallery calls for art Published 12:00 am Friday, June 9, 2023

GRAYSON, Ky. — With summer here, it is time for the Grayson Gallery & Art Center’s annual show and Pride in the Arts, which has the theme of “ARTICON” this year.

Artists are invited to share their original artwork this month at the Grayson Gallery for this exciting annual event with a fun (and different) “theme,” artists and the public will be invited to attend the opening reception 6-9 p.m. June 30.

Artists may submit up to three pieces, in any medium and include any subject (each submission will be accepted, regardless of theme or subject matter), with submissions set for Saturday, June 24 or Monday, June 26, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the gallery located at 301 E. Third St., Grayson, Kentucky.

There is no entry fee; a 20 percent commission will be deducted from sold works only. Works must have artist name, title, medium and price on the back or tagged for 3D pieces with wire hangers or other means of hanging.

All work on hand may also be picked up during the above dates.

The attached form may be completed prior to the drop-off dates and available in-house as well.

There will also be $50 cash awards, one each of the GGAC Board Choice, Brandon Click Memorial Award and People’s Choice, will be given during the awards and announcements portion of the evening at 7:30 p.m.

Due to the large number of pieces and artist turnout expected, dates will not be extended in order to have the exhibit ready for the opening reception.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/GraysonGalleryArtCenter.