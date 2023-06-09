Joyce Kelley Published 9:15 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Joyce Ann Kelley, 80, of Ironton, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky, surrounded by family.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Reverend Jim Beals and Dr. Kevin Willis officiating. Burial to follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

