Robert Ramsey Published 10:14 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Robert Franklin Ramsey, 67, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Ramsey.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville. Visitation will be from 5–6 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.