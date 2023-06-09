Terry Gibson Published 12:01 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Terry Gibson

Terry F. Gibson, 60, of South Point, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Rodney Carter of New Hope Methodist Church, Proctorville, officiating.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.