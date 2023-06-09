Terry Gibson

Published 12:01 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By Obituaries

Terry Gibson

Terry F. Gibson, 60, of South Point, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Rodney Carter of New Hope Methodist Church, Proctorville, officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

More Obituaries

Warren Terry

Robert Ramsey

Gay Black

Regina McGhee

Print Article

  • Polls

    What was your favorite part of the this year's Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    • Shriner band and hillbillies (44%, 32 Votes)
    • Veterans groups (22%, 16 Votes)
    • High school bands/flag corps/cheerleaders (12%, 9 Votes)
    • other (10%, 7 Votes)
    • Fire trucks and emergency vehicles (4%, 3 Votes)
    • Local performers (3%, 2 Votes)
    • Horse entries (3%, 2 Votes)
    • Floats (3%, 2 Votes)

    Total Voters: 73

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections