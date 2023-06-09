Warren Terry Published 11:50 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Warren Terry

Warren Lee Terry, 79, of Ironton, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Community Care Hospice Center in Ashland, Kentucky, after suffering an accident in his home.

He is survived by his wife, Joan E. Terry.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor David Saunders officiating.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

A private burial will follow at a later date at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.