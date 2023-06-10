One month away Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

Organizers ready for this year’s Lawrence County Fair

ROME TOWNSHIP — Mark your calendars.

With this year’s Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day parade in the books and the start of summer mere weeks away, it will soon be time for the Lawrence County Fair to kick off.

This year’s fair will run from July 8-15, Chris Collier, vice president of the fair’s senior board, said.

Collier said this year’s event will have a full line up of grandstand acts, including a return of the Cincinnati Circus Company, who will perform twice on Tuesday, July 11, which will also be Family Fun Day at the fair.

He said, this year, they have expanded their rodeo booking with Buckeye Rodeo.

“This will be double the amount,” Collier said. And we’ll get a better show.”

New to the fairground this year will be a renovated midway, which was done in conjunction with the construction of the new Lawrence County Senior Center at the fairgrounds last year.

Collier said there will also be a full set of rides, courtesy of Michael’s Amusement, who handled that aspect of the festivities last year.

The fair will kick off with limited events on July 9, such as the 4-H and FFA chicken show, the first of many livestock competitions at the event.

Then, the opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 10, when last year’s fair queen, Brea Belville, will crown her successor. This year’s fair princess will also be crowned at that event.

Collier said prices for the fair will remain the same, with $10 daily admission and $40 for the week. Parking will be $5 daily and $20 for the week.

For a full list of fair events, look for the upcoming fair guide, which will be included with the July 5 edition of The Ironton Tribune.