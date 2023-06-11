Off the Rails now open Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

Restaurant located next to Ironton splash park

Families enjoying the recently reopened Ironton splash park or the farmers market will have a new, nearby option to get lunch or a snack.

Off the Rails, a family-owned and operated business, specializing in snacks, started business with a soft opening on Memorial Day and is now open Tuesday through Sunday.

Co-owned by Dana and Zack Riffe, Off the Rails is located in the former Shakery location at Friends Park.

Dana Riffe said among their offerings are hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, corn dogs, as well as snacks such as ice cream, cookies, nachos, popsicles, brownies and mini donuts.

She said business has been going well since they started.

“And it’s growing,” she said, adding that they will have an official grand opening toward the end of June.

Riffe said they are planning events for the summer at the location, such as character-themed story readings for children, as well as live music.

She said they are also offering the nearby caboose for rent for parties and other activities.

Off the Rails is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday through Saturday.