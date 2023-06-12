Centers hosts senior prom Published 12:00 am Monday, June 12, 2023

More than 100 attend

ROME TOWNSHIP — In their first year of operation, the new Lawrence County Senior Center saw one of their highest turnouts for a recent event.

The center hosted a senior prom in late May and director Darlene Green said more than 100 people attended.

Email newsletter signup

She said students from neighboring Fairland High School decorated the tables for the event, which were sponsored by local businesses and organizations, such as City National Bank and the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library.

Food for the event was donated by the Wyngate at RiversEdge senior living community, which is located across the street from the center.

Green said the attendance rivaled the center’s annual Senior Day at the fairgrounds and the event featured a DJ, Jim Moore, of South Point.

“I didn’t expect the seniors to dance, but they got them out there dancing,” she said.

Green said the center, located at the county fairgrounds, will not be hosting their monthly luncheon in July, the month of the fair, but the will be hosting an Independence Day celebration on July 3 at the center.