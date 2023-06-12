Five orgs in county receive grants from Pallottine Foundation Published 12:00 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Groups focus on hunger, mental health, obesity

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington recently awarded 98 nonprofit organizations in the Tri-State with grants totaling over $1.5 million through its 2023 Healthy Communities Initiative.

Five of those awards went to organizations in Lawrence County.

The initiative provides grant funding up to $50,000 to programs that address health and wellness challenges in the Foundation’s region.

“The projects and programs we fund through Healthy Communities provide for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of people in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio,” Janell Ray, CEO of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, said. “The nonprofit organizations that receive these grants are innovative, resilient, and dedicated to providing services and resources that will enable people to overcome obstacles and live healthy, happy lives.”

This year’s Healthy Communities recipients include food assistance programs, child advocacy centers, mental and behavioral health programs, senior centers, health departments, family resource networks, substance use recovery programs, community centers, and shelters for people experiencing domestic violence or homelessness.

Those in Lawrence County receiving grants are:

• Community Mission Outreach – $7,998.20 to continue operating its monthly food box home-delivery program for seniors and other individuals with mobility or transportation barriers. Funds will be used for supplemental food items, program and outreach supplies, and contractual delivery costs

• Harvest for the Hungry – $3,850 to purchase Boost nutritional shakes and grocery carts for its food pantry.

• Impact Prevention – $14,501 to assist youth-led teams in Lawrence and Scioto County middle and high schools in prevention efforts focused on topics like mental health, suicide prevention, and alcohol and substance misuse.

• Lawrence County Health Department – $31,908 to conduct assessment, planning, and evaluation to explore strategies for implementing a comprehensive program to address and prevent obesity among adults in Lawrence County.

• RLB Ministries/Backpack Buddies – $20,000 to purchase food for its weekend backpack program, which serves students in Lawrence County.