U.S. Sen. JD Vance: DOJ is engaged in politics Published 12:00 am Monday, June 12, 2023

We live in a third world country with a two-tiered justice system.

The actions of the corrupt Department of Justice should stand as a warning to all Americans: if the leader of our great nation could fall victim to such an injustice the same can happen for anybody.

President Trump’s indictment [Thursday] evening further perpetuates the fact that we have succumbed as a nation to a banana republic, whose elite class decides the winners and the losers.

It is a blatant, disgusting interference in the 2024 election and demonstrates extreme hypocrisy and attempted distraction from the allegations of Joe Biden’s illegal activity revealed [this week].

President Trump has before and will again deliver real lasting policies for Americans, while the woke Left continues its charade of sham indictments.

The American people know what they’re up to and they’re sick of the same tired political corruption that dominates Washington.

I look forward to President Trump taking the White House once again and putting an end to this nonsense.

JD Vance is a Republican and the junior U.S. senator representing Ohio. His office can be reached at 202-224-3353.