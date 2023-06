Charles Edwards Published 4:47 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Charles David “Chuck” Edwards, 66, of South Point, died on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at home.

Visitation is 11 a.m.–noon Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

A Celebration of Life will be noon Saturday with dinner to follow.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.