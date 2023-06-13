Gordon Sanborn
Published 3:05 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Gordon Sanborn
Gordon “Brent” Sanborn, 65, of Ironton, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at a local nursing home facility.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Rapalee Sanborn.
Email newsletter signup
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Jim Kearns officiating.
Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.
A visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
To offer the Sanborn family online condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.