Gordon Sanborn

Published 3:05 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Gordon “Brent” Sanborn, 65, of Ironton, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at a local nursing home facility.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Rapalee Sanborn.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Jim Kearns officiating.

Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

A visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

