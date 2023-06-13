Kimberly Sexton

Kimberly Sexton

Kimberly Lynn Sexton, 33, of Ironton, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the City Mission Church, 710 N. Fifth St., Ironton, with Rev. Jim Lee Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Etna Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Donations made be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the funeral expenses.

