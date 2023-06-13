Larry Davis Published 8:55 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Larry Davis

Larry Joe Davis, 86, of Proctorville, died June 7, 2023, at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.