ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week.

All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 93/U.S. 52 Double Roundabout – Work has begun for a safety improvement project on State Route 93 at the U.S. 52 interchange. One lane of traffic will be maintained each direction on State Route 93 throughout construction. Additional impacts will include narrowed and shifted travel lanes. The ramp from State Route 93 to U.S. 52 East and the ramp from U.S. 52 West to State Route 93 will close for 90 days for partial construction of the roundabouts. During these closures traffic for both ramps will be detoured via U.S. 52 West to State Route 650 to U.S. 52 East. Estimated completion: Fall.

• U.S. 52 Slide Repair — Principal construction been completed for a slide repair project along the U.S. 52 Westbound on-ramp from the Nick Joe Rahal II Bridge with no impacts to traffic currently in effect. The work area is located on a hillside north of the ramp. Estimated completion: Spring.

• State Route 141 Resurfacing — Work has begun for a resurfacing project on State Route 141 between Township Road 134 and the Gallia County line. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday–Saturday. During work hours, one lane of traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 141 Culvert Replacement — Work has begun on a culvert replacement project on State Route 141 between County Road 97 and County Road 8. The road will be closed for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via State Route 775, State Route 217, and State Route 378. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 93 Bridge Replacement — Work has begun on a bridge replacement on State Route 93 between Buckhorn-Superior Road and Mud Hollow Road. During construction one lane of traffic will be maintained on State Route 93 using temporary signals and concrete barrier wall. Estimated completion: Fall.

• U.S. 52 Resurfacing — Work continues on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the village of Hanging Rock and Crabtree Hollow Road. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on U.S. 52 throughout construction. Additional impacts may include shoulder closures and temporary exit closures. Work will begin with joint and full–depth spot repairs. Estimated completion: Summer.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.