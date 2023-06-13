Scioto County teen killed in ATV crash Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

LUCASVILLE — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Department said a 13-year-old was killed in an ATV crash on Saturday.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office received a 911 call of an ATV rollover cash at Big Bear Creek Lake in Lucasville at 6:55 p.m.

A deputy, along with Morgan Township Fire Department and Squad 2, was dispatched to the scene. Squad 2 requested Portsmouth Ambulance respond.

Email newsletter signup

Upon the deputy’s arrival, the teen was transported by Morgan Fire Department members to the scene of the crash by the use of an ATV.

Kash Barnes, 13, from Laurelville, was pronounced deceased at the scene by a medic from Portsmouth Ambulance.

A witness said he was riding on the trails and came upon the scene of the crash, seeing the victim’s ATV headlights shining up from over a slight drop-off.

The witnessed stopped and observed the ATV on top of the victim. The witness went to get help and called 911 and then returned with assistance and CPR was initiated.

The Scioto County Coroner’s Office was contacted and ordered the victim be transported to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

Anyone with any additional information may contact Deputy Roger Drake at 740-354-7566.