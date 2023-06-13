Thomas Stambaugh Published 8:56 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Thomas Stambaugh

Thomas Alan Stambaugh, 76, of Ironton, died Friday June 9, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Deana Palmer Stambaugh.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Steve Gilreath and Brother Steven Clark conducting the service. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in the Veterans section with military graveside rites provided by VFW #8850.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.