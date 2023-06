Timothy Powell II Published 8:58 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Timothy Powell II

Timothy Eugene Powell II, 29, of Huntington, West Virginia died Friday, June 2, 2023.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Friday.

Visitation will be from 5–6 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences can be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com