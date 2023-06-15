Capchem to open Lawrence County factory by 2025

Published 7:19 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Jiusan (Johnson) Qin, chairman of the board of Capchem, and Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation president Bill Dingus sign the contract on a parcel of land for the company’s planned factory in Lawrence County. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Expected to employ 60

SOUTH POINT — A China-based maker of electronic chemicals and functional materials announced on Thursday their plans to open a factory in Lawrence County.

Capchem hopes the plant will be open by 2025, located on County Road 1A next to Purecycle.

Email newsletter signup

The company, based in Shenzhen, China, markets its products internationally.

A signing event took place on Thursday at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, where company officials signed the contract with the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation on the parcel of land for the facility.

The company says the facility will employ 60 people.

— A full report will run in Saturday’s edition of The Ironton Tribune.

More Business

Utility rate program discussed

Event aims to increase recreation in county

GR8 PIES opens in South Point

PROFILE 2023 – From tradesman to artist

Print Article

  • Polls

    What summer activity are you most looking forward to in Lawrence County?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections