Alice Smith

Alice Smith

Alice Janenne Smith, 81, Proctorville, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at her home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Proctorville, officiated by Pastor Jeff Black. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a visitation 6-9 p.m. Saturday and 1-2 p.m. Sunday Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

