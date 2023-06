Cody Sealey Published 8:30 am Friday, June 16, 2023

Cody Michael Sealey, 30, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Crisandra Sealey.

There will be a memorial gathering 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.