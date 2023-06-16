MJ Wixsom: Cultivating the optimal state of flow Published 5:27 am Friday, June 16, 2023

As a veterinarian, the state of flow holds tremendous significance in achieving peak performance during surgical procedures.

Not only does it enhance surgical skills and outcomes, but it also fosters a deep sense of enjoyment and fulfillment in our chosen profession.

Today, we explore the emotional intelligence perspective of flow and how it contributes to a veterinarian’s commitment and passion for their work, even in the face of retirement inquiries.

Flow, a psychological state of complete immersion and focused concentration, offers a path to optimal performance.

With emotional intelligence as a foundation, veterinarians can leverage their self-awareness, emotional regulation and ability to stay present to enter the state of flow.

By cultivating these skills, veterinarians can maintain their passion and enhance their surgical expertise throughout their careers.

Today, at my first (in a while) physical therapy appointment, I was questioned about retirement. The immediate answer, in my case, includes the hefty mortgage.

However, the longer answer has to include the sheer enjoyment of veterinary medicine that motivates me to reject the notion of retirement.

Many dedicated veterinarians choose to continue practicing due to various reasons. This decision reflects commitment to our craft and our desire to maintain the remarkable state of flow that accompanies your work.

To sustain the state of flow, veterinarians actively seek opportunities for professional development.

Your recent participation in a high-level continuing education course on orthopedic surgeries exemplifies your dedication to honing your skills and staying at the forefront of veterinary medicine.

By constantly challenging yourself and expanding your knowledge base, you ensure that the tasks you undertake align with your skill level, facilitating the attainment of flow.

The ability to effortlessly enter the state of flow is nothing short of amazing and it serves as a powerful source of inspiration for veterinarians.

The sense of complete absorption, timelessness and heightened performance experienced during surgeries reinforces your passion for veterinary medicine.

It is this profound connection to your work that drives you to persevere and maintain your commitment, despite the allure of retirement.

While flow is instrumental in achieving peak performance, it is essential to nurture your personal well-being to sustain this state over the long haul.

Prioritizing self-care, maintaining a healthy work-life balance and fostering supportive relationships contribute to emotional resilience and prevent burnout.

By valuing your own well-being, you ensure that the state of flow remains a consistent and rewarding aspect of your professional journey.

As a veterinarian, my ability to enter the state of flow during surgical procedures is both remarkable and invaluable.

By cultivating emotional intelligence, embracing professional growth opportunities and prioritizing personal well-being, you continue to thrive in your chosen field.

Defying retirement inquiries, reaffirms commitment to veterinary medicine and an unwavering desire to preserve the state of flow, which fuels passion and ensures exceptional care for your patients.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566.