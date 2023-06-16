Virginia Pride Published 8:35 am Friday, June 16, 2023

Dec. 13, 1947– June 13, 2023

Virginia L. Blevins Roberts Pride, 75, formerly of South Point, passed away with her children by her side on June 13, 2023.

She was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on Dec. 13, 1947, a daughter of the late Woodrow Blevins and Mary Frances Perdue.

Ginnie was a graduate of Fairview High School.

She was a caring foster parent for Necco, being their first Foster Parent of the Year.

She is survived by two children, Danny Roberts, of Ashland, Kentucky, and Dreama Roberts, of Winterville, North Carolina; six grandchildren; and sibling, Belinda Counts of Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside services for family to follow at a later date.