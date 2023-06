William Boggs Published 8:32 am Friday, June 16, 2023

William “Bill” Boggs, 85, of Ironton, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his residence.

There will be no services at this time.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.