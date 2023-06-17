Peddler’s set to reopen after fire damage Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

Expected either today or Monday

The owner of Peddler’s Home Cooking says repairs are being made, new equipment is being installed and the restaurant should soon be back in operation after suffering damage from a fire.

Cindy Barnes said on Wednesday that all that was needed was for a new hood system for the kitchen to arrive, then inspections to take place.

“Then we’ll be good to go,” Barnes said.

Barnes said, if all goes well, they could reopen today – but, at the latest, she expects business to resume on Monday.

Barnes said the fire took place on June 3 and was confined to the kitchen of the building, located at 2225 S. 3rd St. in Ironton.

“It was 11 p.m.,” she said of the blaze, which she said was first notice and reported by a man passing by.

Barnes praised the city’s fire crews for their quick response.

“They were here in four minutes,” she said.

Because of that, she said the fire was contained. After it was extinguished, she said they had to replace kitchen appliances and repair smoke damage.

The family-owned restaurant is typically open 6 a.m.-7p.m., Monday through Friday and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays