Ironton to flush hydrants Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

The Ironton Fire Department will be flushing hydrants for six days, beginning on Monday and running through through Saturday, June 24.

Residents may notice a temporary discoloration of their water, and should avoid using water for laundry or drinking during that time.

Some areas could possibly be affected multiple days.

Schedule:

Monday, June 19

Indian Hills, Zenith Heights and 141 area, all of 13th Street to Adams Lane, GTL Lumber area, Liberty Avenue in the Ohio University area, 12th Street, Kemp to Wyanoke, 11th Street, Maple to Lorain, 10th Street, Washington to Lorain, Ninth Street, Washington to Lorain.

Tuesday, June 20

North

Ninth Street, Vernon to Center, Eighth Street, Vernon to Lawrence, Seventh Street, Vernon to Mill, Sixth Street, Vernon to Vesuvius.

South

Eighth Street, Quincy to Wyanoke, Depot Square area, Seventh Street, Washington to Wyanoke, Sixth Street, Washington to Clinton.

Wednesday, June 21

North: Fifth Street, Washington to North Fifth Street extension, Rock Avenue, Fourth Street, Vernon to Sycamore.

South: Fifth Street, Jefferson to Lorain, Fourth Street, Adams to Kemp Avenue.

Thursday, June 22

North

Third Street, Vernon to Sycamore, Second Street, Vernon to Sycamore and sewer plant.

South

Fourth Street, Jones to Wyanoke, Third Strett, Washington to 3700 Block of Third Street, Second Street, Adams to Monroe.

Friday, June 23

Second Street and Quincy, to Dayton Lane, Bobby Bare Boulevard to 1st and Mastin Street, Green Valley area and North Second Street, from Orchard Street to Hanging Rock.

Saturday, June 24

Food Fair mall area, Yellow Branch/Deep Cut Road area, Storms Creek Apartments area.