Our relationship with the Father influences our life Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday is Father’s Day.

I believe the quality of a child’s relationship with his or her father is the most important influence in deciding how they will react to the world around them.

The Christian Inquirer did a study of 105 mothers, fathers and their children over 14 years old and found that a dad’s self-esteem is more critical than a mom’s in the way children feel about themselves.

In fact, children of fathers who feel good about themselves and have high self-esteem grow up with more confidence and a higher opinion of themselves.

John the Baptist was the forerunner of Jesus Christ. He was given the task of preparing the way for the Messiah.

And he did it in a unique way: “And he shall go before Him in the spirit and power of Elijah, to turn the hearts of the fathers to the children…to make ready a people prepared for the Lord.” (Luke 1:17)

John readied the hearts of the people for the Messiah by focusing on the fathers.

Because peace and unity must start in the home before it can reach the city!

George McClusky was a godly man who determined to pray one hour a day for his family.

He had two daughters and they both married ministers… and George kept praying for his family. The two daughters then had four girls and one boy… and George kept praying for his family.

The granddaughters all married ministers and the grandson became a full-time minister…and George kept praying for his family.

The first two great-grandchildren born were boys and, after high school, they went to the same college and roomed together in a dorm.

One became a minister while the other, the “black sheep” of the family, wanted to become a psychologist.

And he did.

His name?

James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family—a Christian organization that continues to strengthen and encourage families around the world!

God honored the prayers of George McClusky and He will honor yours because He wants to hear parents pray for their families.

You may be familiar with the story of the Prodigal Son in Luke 15:11-32.

He was the youngest son of a wealthy land owner. One day, he decided he wanted his share of the inheritance early so he could enjoy it while he was young.

So the father gave it to him and he was off.

It didn’t take long before all of his money was gone and a famine hit the land.

The young man got a job feeding swine and, because of starvation, he was tempted to eat the pigs’ food just to stay alive.

It was then that he decided to go back home and ask his father to forgive him and just make him a servant.

But that’s not what happened.

When the father saw him afar off, he ran to his son.

He gave him a hug, a kiss, a robe, a ring and restored him to his position as his son.

He said “My son who was lost is now found!”

That’s exactly how it is with God, our heavenly father. It does not matter how far you’ve run away or what you have done.

All that matters is that you will come back home to your heavenly Father.

He’s been praying for you and waiting for the opportunity to show you how much He cares.

So quit feeling sorry for yourself and lift up your head because God loves you.

Let Him raise your self-esteem by showing you your true value in Christ.

Happy Father’s Day!

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.