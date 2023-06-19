New to downtown Published 12:00 am Monday, June 19, 2023

Twice But Nice 23 offers consignment items

The Memorial Day holiday brought the city and county’s annual parade and thousands of spectators to Ironton, but it also saw the arrival of two new businesses.

Off the Rails, a snack shop, opened next to Friends park and the Ironton splash pad, while, just a few blocks away, a new consignment shop opened downtown.

Twice But Nice 23 opened over the holiday weekend, owned by Jessica Lee and Kaite Marcum.

The two had a vision for facilitating the sale and purchase of on trend, name-brand clothing, as well as highly-desired home items and décor, they said.

Marcum said, due to their passion and hard work, along with the support of friends and family, they were able to open the store in just a few months.

Their consignment shop has a selection of items for men, women, children and the home.

“We also have kids, 2T and up,” Marcum said. “And no furniture, but we have home décor.”

They said if someone has items to sell, to come to them.

“It’s been going great,” Marcum said of business so far. “We have been blessed with so many donations. We have 10 consigners so far.”

The shop, located at 303 Park Ave., is open 11 a.m.-5p.m. every day for the time being.

Marcum said this will remain the case for the next few months, as they figure out which days customers prefer.

For more information on the shop, visit their Facebook page.