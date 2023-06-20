Airpark gets grant Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

$100K comes from federal Airport Improvement Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded a $100,000 Airport Improvement Program grant to Lawrence County Airpark to rehabilitate an apron and reconfigure an existing taxiway.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said. “These investments will enhance safety and operations at Southeast Ohio airports and improve travel for area residents and businesses.”

Email newsletter signup

The airpark is located at 9654 County Rd. 1, between Chesapeake and South Point.