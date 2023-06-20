Dianna Lunsford
Published 9:45 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Dianna Lunsford
Oct. 23, 1957–June 16, 2023
Dianna Lynn Lunsford, 65, passed away at her home on Friday, June 16, 2023.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1957, to the late Marion and Virginia Holston.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Julie Martin.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Lunsford; and brothers Richard Lunsford and Randy Lunsford.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery at a later date.