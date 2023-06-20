Edith Grimm Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Sept. 6, 1935–June 19, 2023

Edith “Noretta” Grimm, 89, of Pedro, passed away at her residence on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Edith was born in Paintsville, Kentucky, on Sept. 6, 1935, a daughter to the late Lee Howard and Alice (Montgomery) Howard.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Grimm, whom she married on Feb. 14, 1955.

Edith graduated from Paintsville High School.

She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

She loved vintage antiques, working with her flower beds and lawn, reading the Bible and listening to God’s word being preached.

She treasured her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a former owner of Noretta’s Vintage Antiques and was known as the “Antique Detective.”

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Esta Howard Williams, Angie Hickman and Mary Hazel Gullett; and her brother, Lee Howard Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark (Deanna) Grimm, of Ironton, Susan Grimm (Danny) Laney, of Pedro, and Matt (Kelly) Grimm, of Monroe; brother, Harrison (Vonda) Howard, of Paintsville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday in Slab Fork Cemetery, with her son-in-law, Brother Danny Laney, officiating.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

Please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com to offer condolences to the family.