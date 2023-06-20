Eleanor Bourne Published 9:47 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Eleanor Bourne

Eleanor Jean (Carter) Bourne, 97, of Ironton, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Email newsletter signup

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Bourne family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net and to make donations in Eleanor’s memory, donate to Trapper Girls Community Cat Coalition, 318 Vista Ridge, Huntington, WV 25702