FOCUS: Memory Lane

Deering Elementary School kindergarten teacher Phyllis Akers teaches children the nursery rhyme Jack and Jill in 1988. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
Cpl. Jim Robinson advises deputy Jeff Lawless on handling a suspect in 1988. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
On Jan. 5, 1988, Perry Township firefighters work to extinguish a fire which was happened after a refuse truck driver dumped its load along U.S. 52 near Sheridan on New Year’s Eve. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Ray Saviciunas)
A Chemical Leaman Tanks Lines employee examines a hole in a tank trailer which got a leak in January 1988 on U.S. 52. The leak injured three Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies, closed a five-mile section of the highway and prompted the evacuation of several rural homes. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Ray Saviciunas)
Sgt. Ralph Patterson of the Coal Grove Police Department investigates a tanker truck which rolled into a roadside on U.S. 52 in 1988. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Ray Saviciunas)